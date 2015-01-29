FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
De La Rue finance chief to step down in July
January 29, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

De La Rue finance chief to step down in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue has begun the search for a new finance chief after Colin Child announced he would step down from the role.

The company, which makes over 150 currencies and UK passports, said Child would resign from the role at its annual general meeting on July 23 and that a search was underway for his replacement.

De La Rue also said its trading for the period ending Sep. 27 was in line with its revised expectations and that the pricing environment in the banknote print and paper markets would remain difficult throughout the next financial year.

It reaffirmed that operating profit for the full year would be approximately 20 million pounds ($30.3 million) lower than the 89.3 million pounds reported in the previous year. ($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
