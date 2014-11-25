FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
De La Rue H1 profit falls, sees tough years ahead
November 25, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

De La Rue H1 profit falls, sees tough years ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue expects challenging market conditions for the next two years, it said on Tuesday, after it reported a 37 percent fall in pretax profit in the first half of its financial year.

The 201 year-old firm said underlying pretax profit fell to 20.6 million pounds ($32.3 million) for the period ended Sept. 27, compared with 32.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

1 US dollar = 0.6378 British pound Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter

