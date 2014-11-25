De La Rue H1 profit falls, sees tough years ahead

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue expects challenging market conditions for the next two years, it said on Tuesday, after it reported a 37 percent fall in pretax profit in the first half of its financial year.

The 201 year-old firm said underlying pretax profit fell to 20.6 million pounds ($32.3 million) for the period ended Sept. 27, compared with 32.8 million in the same period a year earlier.