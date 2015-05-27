FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
De La Rue posts 22 pct fall in operating profit
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 27, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

De La Rue posts 22 pct fall in operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue reported a 22 percent fall in underlying operating profit on Wednesday, in line with its expectations, due to ongoing pricing pressures in the banknote printing market.

The 202 year-old firm said full year operating profit fell to 69.5 million pounds ($107.27 million) for the year ended March 28, down from last year’s figure of 89.3 million pounds.

De La Rue, which makes over 150 national currencies and UK passports, warned in November that it expected underlying operating profit to be approximately 20 million pounds lower than the previous year’s figure. ($1 = 0.6479 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.