De La Rue posts 22 pct fall in operating profit

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue reported a 22 percent fall in underlying operating profit on Wednesday, in line with its expectations, due to ongoing pricing pressures in the banknote printing market.

The 202 year-old firm said full year operating profit fell to 69.5 million pounds ($107.27 million) for the year ended March 28, down from last year’s figure of 89.3 million pounds.

De La Rue, which makes over 150 national currencies and UK passports, warned in November that it expected underlying operating profit to be approximately 20 million pounds lower than the previous year’s figure. ($1 = 0.6479 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)