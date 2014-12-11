FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-De Molen to issue up to 20 million series E shares
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-De Molen to issue up to 20 million series E shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - De Molen SA :

* Reported on Wednesday its Extraordinary sharehlders meeting resolved to raise capital via issuance of not more than 20 million new series E shares of nominal value 0.25 zlotys each

* Says the total value if the capital increase will not be higher than 5 million zlotys ($1.49 million)

* Shares will be offered via private subscription with current shareholders deprived of rights of subscription

* New series E shares will be eligible for dividend payment from FY 2014Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3505 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.