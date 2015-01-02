FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AEH indirectly buys 40.25 pct stake in Migros from DEA Capital units
January 2, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AEH indirectly buys 40.25 pct stake in Migros from DEA Capital units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - DeA Capital SpA :

* Agreement was signed between Moonlight Capital SA and Anadolu Endstri Holding (AEH) for indirect acquisition of 40.25 pct stake in Migros by AEH

* Says amount to be paid by AEH will be calculated based on per share price of YTL 26.00 for Migros

* AEH and Moonlight Capital are controlled by BC Partners, in which DEA Capital indirectly owns a 17 pct stake

* Says AEH and Moonlight Capital, will hold respectively 80.5 pct and 19.5 pct of MH Perakendecilik

* Says MH Perakendecilik in turn owns 50 pct shares of Migros and remaining 30.5 pct shares of Migros will be held by Moonlight Capital

* BC Partners, DeA Capital and other shareholders will own 40.25 pct of Migros through their ownership by MoonlightCapital and MH Perakendecilik and will control Migros jointly with AEH, under certain conditions and duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

