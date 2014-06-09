FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DeA Capital extends exclusivity period for Generale de Sante bid
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 9, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

DeA Capital extends exclusivity period for Generale de Sante bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s DeA Capital, which controls Generale de Sante through its Sante and Sante Development Europe units, said on Monday it had extended until June 10 an exclusivity period granted to Australia’s Ramsay Health Care to submit a binding offer for its French unit.

Ramsay is aiming to gain a majority stake in French private healthcare group Generale de Sante via a joint bid that values the company at around 910 million euros ($1.24 billion).

The Australian healthcare group and Credit Agricole Assurances made in May a joint offer for 83.43 percent of the company at 16.75 euros a share.

DeA Capital, which is part of Italian conglomerate De Agostini, took over General de Sante in 2007. Other main shareholders are Italian businessman Antonino Ligresti and merchant bank Mediobanca.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.