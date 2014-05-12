FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2014

Ramsay Health Care submits joint bid for Generale de Sante

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Ramsay Health Care has presented a joint non-binding offer together with Credit Agricole Assurances and Ramsay Sante to buy 83.43 percent of Generale de Sante, Italian holding company DeA Capital said on Monday.

The offer price of 16.75 euros a share compares with an official closing price on Friday of 15.50 euros each for shares in the French private healthcare group.

DeA Capital said in a statement its Sante and Sante Development Europe units had given bidders until June 6 to conduct a due diligence ahead of a possible binding offer for their stake in Generale de Sante. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

