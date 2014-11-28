FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment 9-month revenues up 3.4 pct to 129.5 mln euros
November 28, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment 9-month revenues up 3.4 pct to 129.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Says 9-month EBITDA increased by 3.5 pct to 6.8 million euros

* Sales revenues rose after nine months by 3.4 pct versus prior year to 129.5 million euros

* Says for full year 2014 and for new year 2015, DEAG anticipates a continuation of its profitable growth course

* Extended executive board contract of Christian Diekmann, CFO and COO of DEAG, prematurely by another three years until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

