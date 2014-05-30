BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment aktiengesellschaft announces preliminary results for Q1 2014

May 30 (Reuters) - Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG : * Says Q1 group sales increased by 14% to around EUR 33 million after EUR 29

million during the comparable prior year period * Says Q1 profit after minorities of EUR 1.0 million versus EUR 0.7 million

year ago * Says outlook for coming months is positive with a bulging event pipeline * Says liquid funds within the group amounted at Q1 end to around EUR 39

million after EUR 23 million at the end of FY 2013