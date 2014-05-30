FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment aktiengesellschaft announces preliminary results for Q1 2014
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
May 30, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment aktiengesellschaft announces preliminary results for Q1 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG : * Says Q1 group sales increased by 14% to around EUR 33 million after EUR 29

million during the comparable prior year period * Says Q1 profit after minorities of EUR 1.0 million versus EUR 0.7 million

year ago * Says outlook for coming months is positive with a bulging event pipeline * Says liquid funds within the group amounted at Q1 end to around EUR 39

million after EUR 23 million at the end of FY 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.