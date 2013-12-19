FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dealertrack Technologies to buy Dealer.com for about $1 bln
December 19, 2013 / 11:27 PM / 4 years ago

Dealertrack Technologies to buy Dealer.com for about $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Dealertrack Technologies Inc said it will buy automotive website Dealer.com from private equity firm Apax Partners in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

Dealertrack will pay London-based Apax, one of the oldest private equity firms, about $620 million in cash and 8.7 million shares of its common shares.

The deal is expected to add to Dealertrack’s profit.

Dealertrack’s shares, which closed at $42.80 on the Nasdaq on Thursday, were down about 3 percent in extended trading.

