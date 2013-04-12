Energy and power mergers slow to lowest level in eight years

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Worldwide energy and power deal making has had the slowest start to the year since 2005, according to Thomson Reuters data, with a total of $85.3 billion of deals announced so far in 2013.

That is an 11 percent fall on the same period last year and, for the first time since year-to-date 2004, there have been no deals of more than $5 billion announced in the sector.

Citi tops the rankings for advising on energy and power deals, having been involved in four of the top 10 so far.