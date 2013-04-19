FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European secondary stock offerings up 11 pct on 2012
April 19, 2013

European secondary stock offerings up 11 pct on 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - European secondary share sales have raised $37.4 billion so far this year, up 11 percent on the same period in 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Sellers have been taking advantage of improving stock markets, with German carmarker Daimler’s sale of its 2.2 billion euro ($2.9 billion) stake in France’s EADS this week pushing the total volume of French offerings to $9 billion.

Goldman Sachs is top of the list of bookrunners for European secondary offerings with a 13.8 percent market share.

