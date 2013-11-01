FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top-rated debt issuance falls 27 percent in October
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Top-rated debt issuance falls 27 percent in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Investment grade corporate debt issuance totalled $204.4 billion in October, a 27 percent decline from a year ago, new Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Multi-billion offerings from Coca-Cola, China Railway Construction Corp and Altria, parent of tobacco company Philip Morris USA, helped push the total debt issued this year to $2.3 trillion, slightly down on 2012.

U.S. banks JP Morgan, Citi and Bank of America lead the ranking of global investment grade debt underwriters this year, with 18.1 percent market share, down from 18.8 percent last year. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank complete the top five.


