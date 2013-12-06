FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European share sales strongest since 2009
December 6, 2013

European share sales strongest since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The volume of share sales by European companies so far this year is up 75 percent on the same period in 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday, the strongest year-to-date since 2009.

The total raised by European companies from equity capital markets (ECM) deals, which includes initial public offerings, new shares sold by listed companies or blocs of existing shares sold by their owners as well as bonds which are convertible into stock, was $211.9 billion as of Dec. 5.

Goldman Sachs is the top ranked bookrunner on European ECM deals, with a 10.2 percent market share.

