European top-rated corporate debt has slowest start since 2008
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

European top-rated corporate debt has slowest start since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - European investment grade-rated companies have raised $197 billion from corporate debt markets so far this year, new Thomson Reuters data shows, a fall of 31 percent from this time last year and the slowest start since 2008.

Financial issuers in Europe have raised 36 percent less than a year ago, although they still account for 64 percent of the volumes so far in 2013.

French bank Societe Generale tops the underwriting league table with a 7 percent market share, narrowly ahead of compatriot BNP Paribas. British bank Barclays , which held the top spot this time last year, has fallen to fourth.

