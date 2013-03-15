FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global convertible bond activity double 2012 levels
March 15, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

Global convertible bond activity double 2012 levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The volume of convertible bonds issued globally so far this year is more than double the same period in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data, the strongest start to the year since 2008.

A $3.2 billion offering from mid-sized lender China Minsheng Banking Corp this week helped push the total volume of convertibles - bonds which can be exchanged into shares at a predetermined level - to $25.4 billion this year.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is top of the league table for global convertible debt underwriting with a 10 percent market share, followed by UBS and Goldman Sachs , with 9.6 percent and 9.5 percent respectively.

