FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European equity capital market volumes up by a third
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

European equity capital market volumes up by a third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - European equity capital market volumes have risen to $64 billion so far this year, 35 percent higher than a year ago, after capital raisings like this week’s from Deutsche Bank boosted activity, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

The 2.96 billion euros share issue from Germany’s biggest lender came in the same week media conglomerate Bertelsmann raised 1.42 billion euros selling part of its stake in broadcaster RTL, as sellers take advantage of stronger stock markets.

According to the data, follow-on offerings - a share issue post-initial public offering - account for 73 percent of European equity capital market activity so far in 2013, while convertibles account for 16 percent and IPOs 11 percent.

Goldman Sachs narrowly leads the financial advisor rankings with a 12 percent market share, ahead of Deutsche Bank in second place with 11.9 percent, and UBS in third spot with a 9.5 percent share.

For more detail on the week's investment banking data please click: here Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.