FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latin American share sales strongest since 2008
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Latin American share sales strongest since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The amount of money raised by public sales of shares in Latin America so far this year is at its highest since 2008, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

This week’s $2.2 billion offering from Mexican bank Grupo Banorte helped push the volume of equity capital markets (ECM) activity in Latin America so far this year to $22.6 billion, the highest at this point in any year since the run-up to the financial crisis and double that a year ago.

Mexico has accounted for 39 percent of activity in the region, second only to Brazil on 44 percent.

Brazil’s largest private-sector bank Itau Unibanco leads the rankings for Latin America ECM underwriting, with Credit Suisse in second place.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.