#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

Cross-border M&A falls to lowest since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cross-border merger and acquisition deal volumes are down by almost a third so far this year from 2012 levels, making this the slowest year to date for international transactions since 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Deals like the $19.3 billion merger of publishing giants Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group have lifted announced cross-border volumes to $384 billion in 2013, according to the data, but volumes are still 31 percent lower than at the same period last year.

Wall Street investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs top the advisor league table, with a little over $103 billion of cross-border work each, while JP Morgan lies in third with $65 billion.

