Global initial public offering volumes up 14 pct on 2012

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - New stock market listings globally have raised a total of $79.2 billion so far this year, according to new Thomson Reuters data on Friday, a 14 percent increase on the same period in 2012.

There has been a 34 percent increase in the number of offerings by U.S. companies, which account for 35 percent of global initial public offerings (IPO) this year, while new listings in Japan and Brazil have more than doubled on the same period last year.

Goldman Sachs, which worked on this week’s $1.1 billion offering from U.S. ambulance service operator Envision Healthcare Holdings, holds the top spot in the global IPO bookrunner league table.