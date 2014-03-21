FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Worldwide financial sector M&A down 14 percent in 2014 -data
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Worldwide financial sector M&A down 14 percent in 2014 -data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Worldwide financial sector merger and acquisition (M&A) activity so far this year is down 14 percent on a year ago, its slowest period for deal-making in two years, Thomson Reuters weekly data showed on Friday.

Year-to-date deal volumes in the financial sector were $43 billion, the data shows, lifted by Mercuria Energy Group’s $3.5 billion purchase of JPMorgan’s physical commodities business this week, but still behind the $50.1 billion in deals announced in the same period last year.

For more detail on the week's investment banking data please click: here Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.