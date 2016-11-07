Deals of the day - Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds NZME, BRDC, AccorHotels, Windstream, Russian Bank VTB, Grupo BTG Pactual, COFCO)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. buyout fund TPG said it had signed a 2.4 billion euro ($2.65 billion) agreement to sell its logistics property firm P3 Logistics Parks to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, in what it described as the largest European real estate deal this year.

** Grupo BTG Pactual SA plans to exit a $1.3 billion venture with the Abu Dhabi government's investment arm as the Brazilian investment bank nears the sale of a 50 percent stake in a reinsurance firm that the venture controls, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Windstream Holdings Inc said it would buy fellow U.S. telecommunications company EarthLink Holdings Corp in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including debt, in a bid to cut costs and better compete with rivals.

** Russian Bank VTB said it had reached an agreement with Alfa Group about a joint investment in Turkey's top mobile operator Turkcell.

** Chinese food processor and commodities trader COFCO Agri is looking at opportunities to expand in the Brazilian cane milling industry, Marcelo de Andrade, the company's global head for sugar, told reporters.

** New Zealand's competition regulator has blocked media company NZME's takeover of sector peer Fairfax New Zealand, though it had not made its final decision.

** BRDC, owners of the British Grand Prix track, said it had granted exclusivity to an overseas investor on future investment in the Silverstone Circuit, after talks with carmaker Jaguar Land Rover were terminated.

** AccorHotels is buying a 30 percent stake in Germany's 25hours Hotels for 35 million euros ($39 million), stepping up its expansion in the fast-growing market for "boutique" hotels that shun the replicated styles of mass-market brands.

** Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom Oyj and specialty paper maker Munksjo Oyj have agreed to combine their operations through an all-share merger designed to step up growth and improve share liquidity.

** The head of French software games developer Ubisoft reiterated his desire to keep Ubisoft independent, in the face of pressure from shareholder Vivendi, and added Ubisoft was in talks with Netflix over a series.

** The chief executive of EFG International said BSI will benefit from the Swiss private bank's know-how after it completed the takeover of the troubled bank, which has been punished for its links to the scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

** Saint-Gobain remains committed to its deal to take over Sika by buying out the controlling stake held by the founding family of the Swiss firm, the French company's chief financial officer told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.