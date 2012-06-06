Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Fanatics.com has raised $150 million from venture firms Andreessen Horowitz and Insight Venture Partners in an investment that values the online sports retailer at $1.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Morgan Stanley is considering selling a stake in its vaunted commodities trading division, according to a news report that, if true, would reflect the bank’s most radical plan yet to ease mounting regulatory and credit pressures.

** Chesapeake Energy is in late-stage talks to sell nearly all of its pipeline assets for over $4 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), according to a person familiar with the matter, as the company scrambles to close a $9 billion to $10 billion funding shortfall.

** Germany’s Merck KGaA and India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd have struck a deal to develop cheap versions of biotech cancer drugs, seeking to tap into a new market as patents on biotech medicines expire.

** Italian insurer Unipol accepted on Wednesday to take a 61 percent in a new insurer that would be created in a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, moving forward towards the creation of Italy’s second-largest insurance group.

** Calumet Specialty Products LP will buy privately held Royal Purple Inc for about $335 million to bulk up its lubricants offering.

** Halcon Resources Corp said it would buy an operated interest in oil and gas leases in East Texas in a deal valued at $377.8 million, as it looks to beef up its portfolio of oil and gas assets.

** RSA, Britain’s biggest commercial insurer, has agreed to buy L‘Union Canadienne, the No. 3 general insurance player in the Canadian province of Quebec, for 94 million pounds ($144.48 million).

** Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has taken full control of its Asian joint venture ESPN STAR Sports (ESS), buying out Walt Disney Co’s 50 percent share to end a 16-year partnership in the region.

** British military equipment maker Chemring said it would sell its marine interests to Drew Marine for 32 million pounds ($49.19 million) to help it cut debt, buy back shares and fund pension liabilities.

** American clothing designer Kenneth Cole will take his eponymous fashion house private for $15.25 per share, slightly more than he had offered in February. The offer values Kenneth Cole Productions Inc at about $280 million.