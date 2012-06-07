FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 10:05 AM / in 5 years

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Russia’s top lender Sberbank is set to buy failed Franco-Belgian group Dexia’s Turkish unit DenizBank for 6.48 billion Turkish lira ($3.5 billion), a source close to the deal said.

** Barclays Plc plans to buy a 49.9 percent stake in Namibia’s second-largest lender by assets, Bank Windhoek, the country’s central bank said.

** Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), Morocco’s second biggest lender, will invest 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) for a 50 percent stake in Ivory Coast’s Group Banque Atlantique, the two companies said.

** South Korean conglomerate SK Group said its unit has agreed to buy a 37.5 percent stake worth $310 million in an Australian gas field from ConocoPhillips and Santos Ltd to help it secure liquefied natural gas supplies.

** Synergy Health Plc said it would buy U.S. based SRI/Surgical Express Inc to increase its presence in the world’s largest healthcare market and expand its reach out of the struggling UK and European economies.

** Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp has no plan to invest in Olympus Corp, President Fumio Ohtsubo told Reuters, contradicting a media report it would invest in the medical equipment maker Olympus, which is struggling to recover from an accounting scandal.

** Europe’s biggest bank, HSBC, said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Greek stock broking business, HSBC Securities S.A., to a group of investors led by the unit’s current managing director Nikos Pantelakis.

** Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc said it would buy privately held Bytemobile for an undisclosed amount.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.