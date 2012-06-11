Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday.

** U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp has offered to sell assets to secure EU regulatory approval for its $16.5 billion takeover of U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Swedish private equity group EQT agreed to buy German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN Medical for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion), sealing one of the largest buyout deals in Europe this year.

** Private equity group Apax Partners has led a deal to buy software group Paradigm, which sells its technology to oil and gas explorers and producers, for a about $1 billion in cash.

** A planned cash injection into French set-top box maker Technicolor SA hit a snag on Monday as the group said it had rejected a higher offer from an investment fund managed by JPMorgan on the grounds it imposed unacceptable conditions.

Technicolor turned down a revised offer to buy a 30 percent stake for 179 million euros ($223 million) and said it had opted instead for an original, lower offer of 169 million euros ($210.7 million) which it said was better structured.

** Sagard Capital Partners agreed to buy healthcare services provider IntegraMed America Inc for $169.5 million.

** Goldman Sachs is close to signing a deal to sell its hedge fund administration business to U.S. bank State Street Corp, a source familiar with the situation said. The combined business would oversee funds of close to $700 billion, although no formal agreement has been reached, the source added.

** American Airlines still plans to exit bankruptcy at the end of this year but is not concentrating on a merger currently despite pressure from unions to forge a combination with US Airways, American Airline’s chief executive said on Monday.