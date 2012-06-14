Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Australian coal magnate Nathan Tinkler, who has offered to buy out Whitehaven Coal, is trying to line up at least $2.5 billion in debt from banks including UBS and JP Morgan, two sources said.

** Quest Software Inc said a strategic bidder proposed to buy the company for about $2.15 billion in cash, outbidding an earlier offer of nearly $2 billion by a private investment firm.

** Oil major Royal Dutch Shell extended the deadline on Thursday for shareholder acceptances for its $1.8 billion offer for Cove Energy to June 27.

** Costco Wholesale Corp said it would buy the remaining 50 percent stake in its Mexican unit from joint venture partner Comercial Mexicana for 10.7 billion pesos ($766.79 million).

** Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd has dropped out of the race to buy brewery assets being sold by China Kingway Brewery Holdings after failing to reach an agreement on the price, a source said, dealing a serious blow to what would have been a $700 million deal.

** French property group Unibail-Rodamco SE is betting on the resilience of German consumers with a 383 million euro ($482 million) deal to expand its shopping centre business into Europe’s biggest economy.

** Trucking company Arkansas Best Corp will buy Panther Expedited Services from private equity firm Fenway Partners for $180 million including debt to enhance its logistics offering.

** Online foreign exchange trading services provider FXCM Inc will buy a 50 percent stake in privately held market-making and trading company Lucid Markets for about $176 million, net of Lucid cash, to boost FXCM’s institutional business.

** Indonesia’s biggest provincial lender, PT Bank Pembangunan Jawa Barat & Banten (BJBR), plans to buy a majority stake in 51 rural banks this year in a bid to tap the huge potential of small and micro businesses, its chief executive said on Thursday.

** Russia’s Acron said on Thursday it was determined to go ahead with its 1.5 billion zloty ($438 million) bid for Poland’s top chemicals group Azoty Tarnow despite the Polish government’s unwillingness to sell its 32 percent stake.

** Sunoco Corp is close to finalizing a deal to sell or form a joint venture with the Carlyle Group for its Philadelphia refinery, CNBC reported.

** Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is to take an 8 percent stake in indebted media group Prisa, a move that could stop America Movil boss Carlos Slim from tightening his grip on the firm that owns Spain’s El Pais newspaper.

** Telekom Austria AG shareholder Ronny Pecik is in advanced talks to sell his 21 percent stake to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who is seeking to expand his telecom empire into Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.

If the talks are fruitful, it would be a big step in Slim’s effort to expand the footprint of his company America Movil in Europe. Slim already owns 4.1 percent of Telekom Austria.