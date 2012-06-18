Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Facebook Inc said Monday it was buying Face.com, the company that now provides facial-recognition technology used by the world’s largest social network to help users identify and tag photos.

** Mobile phone group Vodafone’s 1.04 billion-pound ($1.63 billion) offer for Cable & Wireless Worldwide looked certain to succeed on Monday after the British fixed line operator’s biggest shareholder dropped its opposition.

** United Technologies Corp is looking to sell power generation assets within its Pratt and Whitney subsidiary in a deal that could fetch around $1 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc said it will partner with Berkshire Hathaway Inc-owned BNSF Railway Co to build a silica sand storage facility in Texas to cater to the rapidly growing oil and gas activity in the Eagle Ford shale formation.

** Oaktree Capital Management LP ended talks over a standstill and confidentiality agreement with toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc after the two parties failed to agree on terms.

** British buyout group Melrose Plc is in talks to buy German utility-meter maker Elster Group SE in a deal worth $2.3 billion, which if completed would mark its first major deal in four years.

** Yamana Gold Inc said it would buy Extorre Gold Mines Ltd for C$412.9 million ($403.44 million) in a cash-and-stock deal to build its portfolio of high-grade gold and silver deposits in Argentina.

** Broadcaster Televisa said on Monday it had accepted the conditions imposed by Mexico’s federal competition commission (Cofeco) in order to approve its $1.6 billion bid for half of cell phone company Iusacell.

** India plans to sell stakes in 15 state-run firms by the end of March next year, including shares worth $1.25 billion in miner NMDC, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

** Canada’s Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT will sell six of its properties in the United States to Harvest Facility Holdings LP for $165.5 million.

** Polish Synthetic rubber producer Synthos SA launched a 1.96 billion zloty ($578 million) offer for fertilizer maker Pulawy on Monday.

** Privately held hospitality company Diamond Resorts said resort management company Bluegreen Corp rejected its $197 million takeover offer.

** Rhoen-Klinikum AG’s two biggest shareholders are selling their holdings to Fresenius SE, putting the German healthcare group well on its way to taking over the hospital operator.

** Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main supplier of Apple Inc, is in talks with Sharp Corp about increasing its stake as it bets on the Japanese firm’s leading edge technology to give it a boost in the cut-throat display panel business.

** Tesco Plc, the world’s No.3 retailer, has ended a nine-year attempt to crack Japan’s tough retail market by effectively paying Aeon Corp, the country’s No.2 general retailer, to take its loss-making business there off its hands.

** Chipmaker Ramtron International Corp turned down rival Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s offer to buy the company for about $87.6 million, and said it would explore other options including a sale.

** Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd’s RiverStone runoff unit will buy Brit Insurance Ltd of London from Brit Group for about $300 million to expand in the reinsurance market.

** An Indian consortium said it was no longer considering making an offer for Britain’s Cove Energy, confirming the battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer is a two-horse race between Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production and oil major Shell.