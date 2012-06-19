Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. drug retailer Walgreen Co is buying a 45 percent stake in European health and beauty group Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion in cash and stock, creating the world’s biggest buyer of prescription drugs.

** Julius Baer is in talks with Bank of America about buying Merrill Lynch’s non-U.S. wealth management unit, valued at up to $2 billion, in what would be a transformative deal for the acquisition-hungry Swiss private bank.

** Industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc will buy a 67 percent stake in Chile-based Indura SA for $884 million to expand in fast-growing Latin America at a time when it is reducing exposure to Europe.

** Budget airline Ryanair said it planned to make a 694 million euro ($880 million) cash bid for Aer Lingus in a fresh attempt to gain control of its Irish rival.

** Brookfield Office Properties has spent 518 million pounds ($812 million) buying London office assets from Hammerson, in a deal that will see the British developer meet its aim of focusing on retail property.

** Shareholders of time-share vacation provider Bluegreen Corp and BFC Financial Corp approved the proposed merger between the companies, despite a higher offer from privately held rival Diamond Resorts.Bluegreen’s board determined on Monday that Diamond’s $6.25-per-share cash offer, at a premium of 9 percent, was not ‘superior’ to BFC Financial’s $176.34 million deal, a diversified holding company.

** Alliance Data Systems Corp said it agreed to acquire Bon-Ton Stores Inc’s private-label credit card portfolio worth $475 million.

** Teen-focused retailer Zumiez Inc has agreed to buy Austria-based Blue Tomato for 59.5 million euros ($75 million) to beef up its sports goods offering in Europe, it said on Tuesday, as it raised its second-quarter revenue outlook.

** Network Engines Inc (NEI), which makes server appliances and provides software integration services, said it would be taken private by Unicom Systems Inc for $61.8 million.

** Sonus Networks will buy smaller rival Network Equipment Technologies (NET) for $41.3 million to add to its communication solutions portfolio.

** Russian investment and trading group Summa will make an offer to minor shareholders in transport group FESCO after agreeing to buy the controlling stake of businessman Sergei Generalov, the company’s president said.

** Private equity company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has bought hedge fund money manager Prisma Capital Partners LP, marking the latest move by the private equity sector to boost assets by bolting on smaller funds-of-funds shops.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Genting Group has increased its stake in Echo Entertainment to almost 10 percent, sources with knowledge of the matter said, putting the Malaysian gaming operator on par with billionaire James Packer seeking to gain control of the Australian casino operator.

** India’s GVK Power and Infrastructure is seeking to raise $500 million to $600 million by selling a stake in its Singapore arm and is in talks with Government of Singapore Investment Corp for a potential deal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.