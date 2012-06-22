Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said it has sold an additional 7 percent stake in Paris-listed European satellite operator Eutelsat to China Investment Corporation (CIC) for 385 million euros ($485 million).

** Taiwanese chip designer Mediatek said it had offered to buy rival Mstar Semiconductor, the latest companies to join forces in the fast-growing yet capital-intensive and competitive semiconductor industry.

MediaTek is offering 0.794 of its own shares and NT$1 in cash for every MStar share.

** Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus is buying a smaller-than-anticipated slice of Malaysian palm oil firm Felda Global Ventures Holding’s $3.1 billion IPO but sealed a deal to market the company’s palm oil.

** Turkish retailer Koton Magazacilik has applied to the Competition Board to sell a stake to Dutch-based firm Nemo Apparel, it said on its website.