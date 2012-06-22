FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 22, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said it has sold an additional 7 percent stake in Paris-listed European satellite operator Eutelsat to China Investment Corporation (CIC) for 385 million euros ($485 million).

** Taiwanese chip designer Mediatek said it had offered to buy rival Mstar Semiconductor, the latest companies to join forces in the fast-growing yet capital-intensive and competitive semiconductor industry.

MediaTek is offering 0.794 of its own shares and NT$1 in cash for every MStar share.

** Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus is buying a smaller-than-anticipated slice of Malaysian palm oil firm Felda Global Ventures Holding’s $3.1 billion IPO but sealed a deal to market the company’s palm oil.

** Turkish retailer Koton Magazacilik has applied to the Competition Board to sell a stake to Dutch-based firm Nemo Apparel, it said on its website.

Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.