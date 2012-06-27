Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Commodities trader Glencore International Plc will need to sweeten its $26 billion bid for miner Xstrata Plc or risk losing a deal it has coveted for years after key shareholder Qatar made a late demand for better terms.

** Loral Space & Communications Inc has agreed to sell its satellite manufacturing subsidiary, Space Systems/Loral, to Canadian communications rival MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd for about $875 million.

** UK lender HSBC offered its entire stakes in India’s Axis Bank and Yes Bank through share sales worth up to 24.5 billion rupees ($429.5 million), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

** Buyout firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has agreed to take a 63 percent stake in Australia’s GenesisCare for an undisclosed sum, as it looks to tap into the growing need for healthcare in the ageing country, the two companies said in a statement.

** Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze is working with banks including Credit Suisse to explore a potential private takeover of the world’s largest consumer electronics retailer, three sources close to the matter said.

** Dubai’s indebted Drydocks World has sealed a joint venture deal with a company backed by Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok that could see the Asian firm buy as much as 70 percent of its southeast Asian business, sources said.

** Kyrgyzstan’s parliament rejected a motion to nationalize Centerra Gold’s flagship Kumtor venture, but gave a special commission until Oct. 1 to prepare a revised contract with the Canadian investor.

** Fledgling banking venture NBNK confirmed that it had made a revised proposal to buy 632 branches from Lloyds Banking Group in April, at its annual meeting.