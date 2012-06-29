Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Alcoa)

June 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world’s biggest brewer, will swallow the half of Grupo Modelo it does not already own for $20.1 billion in the latest in a string of deals by big brewers looking for growth in emerging markets.

** GlaxoSmithKline has again extended its $2.6 billion offer to buy long-time partner Human Genome Sciences until July 20 in a hostile stand-off with the U.S. biotech company.

** British buyout group Melrose said it had agreed to buy German utility-meter maker Elster Group for $2.3 billion in its first major deal for four years.

** Constellation Brands Inc will buy the 50 percent interest in Crown Imports that it does not already own for $1.85 billion as its joint venture partner Grupo Modelo is bought by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

** Australia’s No.2 department store chain David Jones Ltd said it had received an unsolicited $1.65 billion bid from a consortium led by Britain’s EB Private Equity - a firm it did not know much about and was unknown to many market players.

** French retail group Casino has agreed to pay 1.18 billion euros ($1.47 billion) for the half of Monoprix it did not already own, ending a long-running dispute with department store company Galeries Lafayette, its partner in the joint venture.

** Centerbridge Partners extended the deadline of its tender offer for a third time to acquire P.F. Chang’s China Bistro Inc until 1700 ET on Friday.

Centerbridge said in May it would buy P.F. Chang’s for $1.1 billion.

** Aluminum company Alcoa Inc said it will sell its Tapoco hydroelectric project in Tennessee and North Carolina to Canada’s Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners for $600 million.

** Dairy Crest Group Plc, the maker of Cathedral City cheese, would sell its St Hubert French branded spreads business to France-based Montagu Private Equity SAS for 430 million euros ($534.3 million), and said it will now focus on its UK operations.

** Poland is still opposed to Acron’s bid for the country’s No.1 chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow, despite the Russian group’s readiness to raise its 1.5 billion zloty ($434 million) offer, a deputy treasury minister said.

** China has sought an extra month to review Hanlong Mining’s A$1.34 billion bid for Sundance Resources Ltd.

Sundance said it had agreed to extend the deadline for China’s National Development and Reform Commission to approve the takeover to July 31 to give it time to review the terms agreed with Cameroon on developing the $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project.

** Private equity firm Bain Capital is in exclusive talks to buy Italian auto-parts distributor Rhiag from Alpha Associes in what could be the first Italian leveraged buyout (LBO) in more than a year, people close to the transaction said.

** American International Assurance (AIA) sold some of its shares in Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl , in big-lot transactions on the Thai market’s local and foreign boards, broker sources said.

** South Korea’s LG International has dropped its bid for the Wilkie Creek coal mine in Australia owned by U.S. miner Peabody Energy Corp.

Peabody decided late last year to sell the mine, valued at around $500 million, as it aimed to focus instead on the assets it acquired with its $5 billion takeover of Macarthur Coal in Australia.

** Cassidian, the defence unit of aerospace group EADS , is in talks to buy the defence business of German unlisted optical technology group Carl Zeiss AG, an EADS spokesman said on Friday.

** EU regulators are to step up their probe into a bid by Hong Kong’s Hutchison 3G to buy France Telecom’s Orange Austria on concerns that the 1.3 billion euros ($1.62 billion) deal would shrink the number of players in Austria to three.

Hutchison, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa, unveiled the takeover plan in February.

** At least two South Korean firms said they had entered bids to acquire a stake in water purifier manufacturer Woongjin Coway.

** At least two South Korean firms said they had entered bids to acquire a stake in water purifier manufacturer Woongjin Coway.

GS Retail Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing it had submitted a bid, while a spokesperson for Lotte Group said Lotte had also entered a bid.