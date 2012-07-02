Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Private equity-backed EverBank Financial Corp said it would buy GE Capital’s Business Property Lending Inc division for $2.51 billion to boost its ability to lend to small and mid-sized companies.

** Dell Inc will buy IT management company Quest Software Inc for $2.4 billion to expand its software business and decrease its dependence on the declining personal computer market.

** German industrial gas firm Linde plans to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) from selling new shares to help fund its purchase of Lincare Holdings, which will put it ahead of Air Liquide in the medical gas market.

** Micron Technology Inc will buy failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc for about $750 million in cash.

** Brazil’s Cielo said on Monday it will buy U.S. payment solutions provider Merchant e-Solutions for $670 million to enable the South American country’s largest card payment processor to settle more online transactions.

** Technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc will buy smaller rival BrightPoint Inc for about $650 million in cash in its biggest deal ever, to expand in the higher-margin mobile devices market as demand for personal computers declines.

** Sony Corp said on Monday it would buy the privately held California-based gaming firm Gaikai Inc for about $380 million as the money-losing electronics maker seeks to strengthen its online gaming services.

** Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc said it sold its non-producing assets in Wyoming’s Northern Powder River Basin coal fields to Cloud Peak Energy for $170 million in cash to fund its capital spending for the year.

** Best Buy Co Inc’s former Chairman Richard Schulze is not expected to present a buyout or other proposal to the company’s board anytime soon, a person familiar with the situation said, putting a damper on market expectations that a move might be imminent.

** Sunoco Inc and private equity firm Carlyle Group LP reached a deal on Monday to save and expand the largest U.S. East Coast refinery, capitalizing on the nation’s shale boom to reinvent the economics of refining in the region.

** Troubled French insurer Groupama, offloading assets to bolster its balance sheet, said on Monday it was in talks to sell a French shipping insurance portfolio to Swiss group Helvetia Insurance.

** India-focused Essar Energy Plc said it agreed to sell a 50 per cent stake in an offshore gas exploration block in Vietnam to Italian oil major Eni SpA.

** British equity firm Patron Capital said it may offer to buy out Goals Soccer Centres Plc, three months after the football centre operator said it received a preliminary approach from a Canadian pension fund.

** Credit Agricole is in talks to sell all or part of struggling Emporiki Bank as it continues its drive to resolve the Greek risk that has dogged it in recent months, a Greek lender and a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Avid Technology Inc said it will sell some of its audio and video editing products and plans to reduce its workforce by 20 percent, to cut costs and focus on its core markets.

** Italian group Gavio, battling with Salini for control of Impregilo, said it would not launch a takeover bid for the country’s biggest builder and ruled out any sort of deal with its rival shareholder.