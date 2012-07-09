Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Health insurer WellPoint Inc will buy rival Amerigroup Corp for $4.46 billion, nearly doubling its Medicaid business in a major bet on the expansion of the U.S. government’s health plan for the poor.

** Campbell Soup Co plans to buy Bolthouse Farms for $1.55 billion in cash, adding high-end juices, salad dressings and baby carrots to its portfolio of soups, juices and cookies.

** Italian aerospace and defence electronics group, Finmeccanica confirmed it was looking to sell assets worth about 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) but declined to comment on reports it was talking to groups including Siemens and Hitachi.

** Indonesia’s PT Lippo Karawaci may sell as much as 49 percent of its unit Siloam Hospitals in a deal that would value the firm at more than $1 billion, drawing a slew of private equity firms to the sale as they bet on growth in healthcare spending in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, sources said.

** Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund and private equity fund Unitas Capital have teamed up for a potential joint bid for Singapore-based Infastech, one of the world’s biggest makers of industrial fasteners, in a deal worth over $750 million, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

** U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management is trying to stir opposition to Austrian engineer Andritz’s 600 million-euro ($738 million) takeover offer for German peer Schuler, a letter obtained by Reuters showed.

** Thomson Reuters Corp plans to buy electronic foreign exchange platform FX Alliance Inc for about $625 million in cash, the news and information group said on Monday, expanding the customer base of one of its key businesses.

** LNG shipping company Golar LNG said it will sell its interests in the Nusantara Regas Satu floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to its subsidiary Golar LNG Partners LP for $385 million.

** Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition Corp , a blank check company, said it has agreed to buy three payment companies for $179 million, making its foray into providing transaction processing services to small businesses.

** Denmark has tightened its grip on the country’s North Sea oil income by taking a 20 percent stake in oil producer the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk , Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell.

** French spirits group Remy Cointreau is in exclusive talks to buy Scottish whisky maker Bruichladdich Distillery as it looks to tap booming demand for premium whisky from emerging markets in Asia.

** Private equity firms Clessidra Capital Partners and Avista Capital Partners have reached an agreement to buy 50 percent of family-owned Italian pharmaceutical group Rottapharm-Madaus, a source close to the deal said.

** Chief Executive Steve Ballmer said Microsoft Corp would buy Perceptive Pixel, a developer of large touchscreen displays whose customers include cable network CNN.

** Shares in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas erased losses and rose sharply on Monday after a report by a Chinese online news publication that China’s Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd was looking to buy Vestas.