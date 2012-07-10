Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Intel Corp will spend more than $4 billion to buy up to 15 percent of ASML and bankroll the Dutch company’s research into costly next-generation chipmaking technology, a major vote of confidence in the European firm that sent its U.S. shares soaring 6 percent.

** Cable operator Comcast Corp said its NBC Universal unit will sell its 15.8 percent stake in History Channel owner A&E Television Networks LLC to the other partners in the venture for $3.02 billion in cash.

** China’s Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd said it currently had no plans to acquire troubled Vestas, the world’s largest turbine maker, denying a report that it was in talks to buy its Danish rival for up to $2.5 billion.

** Bankrupt aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft Inc, owned by Goldman Sachs and Onex Corp, said it is in exclusive talks with a little-known Chinese aerospace firm over the sale of the company for $1.79 billion, an offer that may flush out higher bids from other parties.

** The private equity owners of Norwegian cable group Get are preparing for a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) plus sale of the company, people familiar with the situation said, aiming to tap one of the most active sectors for buyout groups since the credit crisis.

** Private equity groups and local rival UPC are circling Multimedia Polska, Poland’s No.3 cable group, being sold with a pricetag of about 700 million euros ($861 million), sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

** American Campus Communities Inc said it would buy 15 student housing properties from affiliates of Campus Acquisitions LLC for $627 million, including debt.

** South Africa’s No.2 drugs maker Adcock Ingram has agreed to pay $86 million for Indian medicines business Cosme Farma, it said, bulking up its presence in the high-growth $16 billion market.

** French specialty chemicals group Arkema said on Tuesday it planned to sell its tin stabiliser business to Mount Laurel, N.J.-based PMC Group as it focuses on faster-growing businesses.

** Shares of aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings NV rose 16 percent to a four-month high after a report that the company was exploring strategic options, including a sale.

** British bus and rail operator Stagecoach scrapped plans to buy a small, local bus business from rival operator FirstGroup after the UK consumer protection watchdog referred the deal to the competition regulator.