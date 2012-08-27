Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday:

** M&T Bank Corp said it would buy Hudson City Bancorp Inc in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion, expanding its franchise in the eastern United States.

** Hertz Global Holdings agreed to buy rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group for about $2.56 billion in a deal that puts about 95 percent of the U.S. car rental market in the hands of three companies.

** Australian miner Sundance Resources accepted a $1.4 billion takeover offer from Hanlong Group, a fifth less than previously agreed, after the Chinese company sought a lower acquisition price following a slide in Sundance’s shares and prices of iron ore.

** IBM Corp will buy Kenexa Corp for about $1.3 billion to enter the human resources software market in a move that would likely increase competition with Oracle Corp and SAP AG who recently bought into the sector.

** Enterprise software maker Deltek Inc will be bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC in an all-cash deal valued at $1.1 billion, Deltek said on Monday.

** PTT, Thailand’s top energy company, has offered to buy out Singapore-listed Sakari Resources Ltd for $960 million as the oil and gas firm expands into coal to meet rising regional demand for the fuel.

** Australian surfwear company Billabong International launched a turnaround strategy on Monday to fend off a$694 million ($723 million) private equity bid, even as it posted a collapse in second-half profit.

** Chemicals maker TPC Group Inc has agreed to be taken private for $627.2 million by private equity firms First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners as prices for its main product, used to make tires, remain depressed.

** Trimble Navigation Ltd agreed to buy privately held TMW Systems Inc, which provides enterprise software to transportation and logistics companies, for $335 million in cash.

** Dubai International Capital (DIC), the private equity arm of Dubai Holding which restructured $2.5 billion debt in April, sold its stake in a $300 million Middle East North Africa infrastructure fund to Islamic investment firm Fajr Capital.

** Media mogul Barry Diller’s IAC said on Sunday that its Ask.com unit has acquired information website About.com from the New York Times Company for $300 million in cash.

** Cool Holding has offered to acquire the shares it does not already own in HOT Telecommunication Systems, one of Israel’s largest telecom groups, for 2.695 billion shekels ($670 million) on Sunday, at a 12.5 percent premium to the average price in the past month.

** Canadian gold explorer Inter-Citic Minerals Inc said China’s Western Mining Group Co Ltd has agreed to buy it for C$250 million ($250 million) in cash.

** Asseco Poland, eastern Europe’s top software maker, put off its planned Nasdaq listing until at least next year, and set its sights on a Russian takeover to expand its business instead.

** Hedge fund manager William Ackman on Monday again urged the board of mall owner General Growth Properties Inc to enter into talks with larger rival Simon Property Group, after Brookfield Asset Management Inc, General Growth’s largest shareholder, said it was not interested in acquiring all of the company.

** The family behind medical supplies maker B. Braun has raised its stake in German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum to 5 percent, posing a fresh challenge to rival Fresenius as it weighs whether to launch a new bid for Rhoen.

** General Dynamics Corp said it acquired Gayston Corp’s defense operations for an undisclosed amount.

** CIC Energy Corp said its shareholders voted in favour of its acquisition by Jindal Steel & Power.

** Switzerland’s SFS Group Public Co Ltd has agreed to buy Singapore disc drive component maker Unisteel Technology International from private equity fund KKR & Co LP for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

** Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding aims to complete the purchase of the remaining 35 percent of its Havas ground handling services unit soon, Chief Executive Sani Sener said on Monday.

** Blackstone Group LP, Bain Capital, KKR & Co and Dubai’s Abraaj Capital have been shortlisted for the second phase of an auction of a fifth of private Indonesian healthcare operator Siloam Hospitals Group, in a deal that could fetch as much as $300 million, sources said.

** Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman Terry Gou said an agreement to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp Corp was unchanged “in principle,” and that he hoped to conclude the deal with the struggling Japanese TV maker this week.

** Spanish solar group Isofoton will submit an offer for insolvent peer Q-Cells, a spokeswoman for the group said on Monday, a day after Q-Cells announced it had signed a deal with South Korea’s Hanwha Group.

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp plans to sell its U.S. and Brazilian mills separately for at least the book value, which is about 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion), its chief executive has told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag on Sunday.

** Israel’s Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services has agreed to buy the life and health insurance activities of Eliahu Insurance for 210 million shekels ($52 million).

** Qatar Holding is targeting a “strategic minority” stake in Xstrata even if a merger with Glencore does not go through and the fund is a buyer of the mining giant at current prices, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.