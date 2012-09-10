Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Commodities trader Glencore International Plc laid out its raised $36 billion all-share bid for Xstrata Plc on Monday, warning it would not improve the terms again after making concessions to recalcitrant shareholders.

** Thai Beverage PCL is seeking a loan of around S$9 billion ($7.3 billion) to back a potential takeover of Fraser and Neave Ltd in a move that could derail Heineken NV’s bid for the group’s key beer business Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB).

** Plains Exploration & Production Co said on Monday that it would buy BP Plc’s stake in some deepwater Gulf of Mexico wells for $5.55 billion to boost its oil production.

** The board of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon , which is preparing a London initial public offering, approved a plan to buy a stake in cellphone retailer Euroset at a meeting on Friday, a source familiar with the situation said.

** APM Terminals, the ports arm of Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk, is to buy a 37.5 percent stake in Russia’s Global Ports from N-Trans for $860 million to establish a foothold in the Russian cargo market.

** Chemicals maker TPC Group Inc urged shareholders to vote in favor of the $627 million buyout of the company by two private equity firms, even as a few top shareholders continue to oppose the proposal, calling it inadequate.

** Goldman Sachs and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd have proposed a debt-for-equity swap for CVC’s Australian television network Nine, two sources said on Monday, a deal that would wipe out CVC’s equity and pass control to its lenders.

** Infosys Ltd has agreed to buy Zurich-based Lodestone Holding AG in a deal valued at 330 million Swiss francs ($349.58 million).

** Google Inc has bought startup VirusTotal, picking up a fledgling but widely used cybersecurity player in a move that could beef up protection for its Internet services.

** Transocean Ltd , the world’s largest offshore driller, will sell 38 shallow-water drilling rigs to a Dubai-based firm for $1.05 billion to concentrate on high-specification floaters and jackups.

** Magellan Petroleum Corp rejected a $124 million acquisition offer from Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings Inc, citing doubts about the company’s financial health.

** Max India Ltd, a diversified group with interests in hospitals and life insurance businesses, said on Monday it had sold its unit that makes polypropylene film to Germany’s Treofan for 5.4 billion rupees ($97 million).

** China’s Haier Group, parent of Carlyle-backed Haier Electronics, is looking at a takeover of New Zealand’s Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd, in a deal that could value the dishwasher and washing machine maker at some $600 million.

** Italian group Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s sale of a 60 percent stake in Biverbanca is being delayed by a row over Biverbanca’s holding in the Bank of Italy, Monte dei Paschi said on Monday.

** The board of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon , which is preparing a London initial public offering, has approved a plan to buy a stake in cellphone retailer Euroset, business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday.

** Private equity firm Advent International offered shareholders of EKO Holding over 199 million zlotys ($62 million) for the Polish chain of small grocery stores, a broker running the deal said on Monday.

** Spanish savings banks are selling a 5 percent stake in the country’s gas grid operator Enagas SA, banks Credit Suisse and Santander, managers of the sale, said on Monday.

** Egyptian investment authority GAFI has approved the method Orascom Construction plans to use to value its business lines before splitting them into two companies, Orascom said on Monday.

** Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas denied on Monday a report of takeover talks with Qatar Airways, after hopes of a deep-pocketed investor in the Brazilian airline sent shares soaring.

** Congo’s state-owned mining company Gecamines has agreed to buy out its partner in a joint venture covering two concessions in mineral-rich Katanga province with estimated copper reserves of 4.6 million tonnes, officials said on Monday.