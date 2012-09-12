Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Prime Focus World, which created the special effects for “Avatar,” “Harry Potter” and other Hollywood blockbusters, is contemplating a bid for Digital Domain Media Group, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 11, according to a person with knowledge of its interest.

** Two of Denmark’s smaller listed banks, Salling Bank and Vinderup Bank, said they had agreed to merge to obtain synergies, with Salling Bank as the continuing entity.

** Norway’s Aker ASA proposed a merger with Aker BioMarine ASA as a result of an offer made by the biotechnology company’s second-largest owner, AXA Investment Managers, to sell its shareholding in Aker BioMarine to Aker.

** New Zealand kitchen appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd has been approached by firms interested in buying some of its divisions after Chinese white-goods maker Haier Group offered to take over the entire company.