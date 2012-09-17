FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Russia pulled the trigger on the sale of a $5 billion stake in Sberbank Rosii OAO on Monday, taking advantage of strong markets to cut the state’s ownership in Europe’s No.3 bank to a bare majority.

** German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government was studying a planned merger between Franco-German aerospace and defense group EADS and Britain’s BAE Systems Holdings Inc and would give its answer “within the deadlines.”

** Alliance Boots, the owner of Europe’s largest pharmacy chain, will buy a 12 percent stake in China’s Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for about 56 million pounds ($91 million), Alliance said on Sunday.

** New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic LLC has invested $44 million for a minority stake in Turkey’s yemeksepeti.com, an online food delivery business, the Turkish firm said.

** ABC India board approves sale of a 19 pct stake in Nissin ABC Logistics for 163 million rupees ($3 million).

** Essdar Capital Ltd, an advisory and investment firm backed by Abu Dhabi royals, said its management bought out its existing shareholders, in a rare management-led buyout of a specialist financial institution in the Middle East.

** Activist hedge fund Starboard Value is expected to disclose on Monday that it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in Office Depot Inc, making it the biggest shareholder of the office products supplier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Qatar First Investment Bank has acquired two properties in central London, The Leinster Inn Hotel at Leinster Square and Westbourne House, Westbourne Grove, the company said on Sunday. [ID: nL5E8KH01Z]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.