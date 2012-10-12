Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Royal Bank of Scotland, Ciech SA and others)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Japanese wireless service provider Softbank Corp is in talks with three major Japanese banks to borrow $23 billion (1.8 trillion yen) to finance a bid for U.S. operator Sprint Nextel Corp, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

** Royal Bank of Scotland said Spain’s Banco Santander SA has pulled out of its 1.65-billion-pound ($2.65 billion) deal to buy 316 UK RBS branches in a blow to the state-backed British bank.

** Cleaning services company Ecolab Inc will buy privately held oilfield specialty chemicals maker Champion Technologies Inc for about $2.2 billion to tap into rising demand for products used in oil and natural gas drilling.

** Privately held Champion Technologies Inc, which makes oilfield specialty chemicals, is seeking a sale that could value the company at about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Spain’s Telefonica has clinched a 1 billion euro($1.3 billion) deal to sell its Atento call centre business to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital as part of a drive to cut debt.

** Italian holding company Camfin, which controls Pirelli, has sold a well-received 150 million euro ($194 million) bond exchangeable into the tyremaker’s shares.

** EU competition regulators on Friday cleared the acquisition of U.S. technology distributor BrightPoint Inc by its bigger rival Ingram Micro.

** India aims to divest stakes in state-owned companies Oil India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and National Aluminium Co Ltd by November, the official in charge of the government’s divestment programme said on Friday.

** Italy’s air conditioning company Delclima denied on Friday it had entered bid talks with Riello, a maker of heating and air conditioning products.

** Chemring Group Plc said U.S. private equity company Carlyle Group has been granted another extension to the “put up or shut up” deadline to hammer out an offer for the defence equipment maker.

** Austrian energy group Verbund AG is in talks regarding its business in Turkey and is exploring a range of options from scaling back to expanding, it said on Friday.

** The owners of the cash-strapped Deccan Chargers, Deccan Chronicle Holdings, have sold the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to real estate company Kamla Landmarc for an undisclosed sum.

** Grupo Rede Energia has signed a letter of understanding for the possible sale of the troubled Brazilian power company to two other Brazilian utilities.

** Poland’s chemical group Ciech SA agreed to sell part of its toluene diisocyanate (TDI) business to Germany’s BASF SE for 43 million euros ($56 million), Ciech said.