Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** The billionaire quartet that owns half of TNK-BP has agreed to sell its stake in the Anglo-Russian oil venture to state oil major Rosneft for $28 billion, one source familiar with the matter said.

** Exxon Mobil Corp struck a deal to acquire Canadian oil and gas company Celtic Exploration Ltd for C$2.6 billion ($2.64 billion), as the world’s largest publicly traded energy company looks to raise its presence in some of Western Canada’s most promising shale oil and gas regions.

** ASML, the world’s leading chip gear maker, is buying U.S. group Cymer for 1.95 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to get control of a light-based technology crucial to making the smaller, smarter chips of the future.

** HCP Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy 133 senior housing communities for $1.73 billion, including debt, from a joint venture between Emeritus Corp and Blackstone Real Estate Partners VI as an aging U.S. population lifts demand for retirement villages.

** Penn West Petroleum Ltd <P WT.TO > said on Wednesday it has lined up buyers for C$1.3 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of Canadian oil and gas assets, making good on plans to jettison non-core properties and use proceeds to cut debt. [ID : nL3E8LH3ZU]

** Cable & Wireless Communications Plc is in advanced talks to sell its controlling stake in Macau’s largest telecoms group, CTM, for as much as $650 million to Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd, the Financial Times reported.

** Next Media Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, will sell its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and television assets to Chinatrust Financial’s former vice-chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr for NT$17.5 billion ($600 million), the company said.

** C.H. Robinson Worldwide said it would sell its payment processing business unit, T-Chek, to privately held peer Electronic Funds Source LLC for $302.5 million to help fund its planned purchase of freight forwarder Phoenix International.

** Sports talent management firm Viva China Holdings Ltd said it would buy 25.23 pct of Chinese sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd for HK$1.36 billion ($175.46 million).

** CME Group Inc on Wednesday agreed to buy the Kansas City Board of Trade for $126 million in cash, cementing CME’s dominance in world grain futures markets and keeping rival IntercontinentalExchange from gaining a key foothold. [ID:nL1 E 8LH7ZP]

** Kosovo sold its state-run power distributor to a Turkish c onsortium Calik Holding and Limak on Wednesday for 26.3 million euros ($34 million) in an effort to reduce losses and recoup some of the debts owed to the company, estimated in the hundreds of millions of euros. [ID : nL5E8LHEHR]

** Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki is to spin off part of its engineering business as a new company in partnership with engineering industry supplier Komas, aiming to focus instead on improving its struggling steel and construction businesses.

** South African national oil company PetroSA has bought Sabre Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd in Ghana which gives it access to crude from the huge Jubilee Field, a senior official said.

** Turkey’s state-owned lender Halkbank said on Wednesday it planned to sell most of a 20.8 percent stake in a secondary public offering (SPO) to foreign institutional investors. [I D :nL 5 E8LHMXG]

** Harry Winston Diamond Corp is looking to sell its watch and jewellery business to concentrate on its mining business instead, and has been approaching potential buyers such as luxury groups LVMH <LV M H.PA> a n d PPR <PR T P.PA>, a source close to the matter said. [ID : nL5E8LHEWE]