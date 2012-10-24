Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Vivendi, Manulife Financial, IDB Holding, Amplifon, Marathon Oil and Signet Jewelers)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Germany is rushing to purchase a stake in EADS by year-end, fearful that the owner of the shares, carmaker Daimler, could unload them on the open market and hurt Berlin’s influence in the aerospace group, a government document obtained by Reuters showed.

** Vivendi has received four expressions of interest in its 53-percent stake in Maroc Telecom from which it hopes to garner at least 5.5 billion euros ($7.13 billion), two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Chemical company PolyOne Corp struck a $246 million deal to buy plastic products maker Spartech Corp , a maker of bulletproof barriers and aircraft cabin windows, to enter new markets.

** Marathon Oil Corp said on Wednesday it is in negotiations to sell a portion of its 20 percent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project in Canada as part of a strategy to shed less profitable assets.

** KDDI Corp and Sumitomo Corp said on Wednesday they plan to buy the shares they do not already own in cable services provider Jupiter Telecommunications Co (JCOM) for 216 billion yen ($2.71 billion), in a step towards merging the two firms’ cable businesses.

** Private equity firms KKR & Co, Apax Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners are bidding for Heartland Dental Care Inc, one of the largest U.S. dental practice management companies which could be worth around $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** BHP Billiton is exploring the sale of its Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, which might fetch less than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

** Brazilian shipbuilding and leasing company OSX Brasil SA agreed to sell 508.8 million reais ($251 million) of stock to its controlling shareholder, Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, the company said.

** Iconix Brand Group Inc agreed to buy the Umbro sneaker brand from Nike Inc for $225 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

** Bulgaria aims to raise at least 104.3 million levs ($69.14 million) from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Czech electricity producer CEZ, the stock exchange said.

** Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc and a team of Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter Investment Management Corp are the only bidders competing at an auction on Tuesday for Residential Capital LLC’s mortgage business, a source familiar with the situation said.

** Germany utility E.ON is selling all its operations in Finland, including a stake in an unbuilt nuclear project, as it tries to raise funds and reduce its debt.

** Deutsche Telekom AG is confident a deal to merge its T-Mobile USA unit with U.S.carrier MetroPCS Communications Inc will go through, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

** Manulife Financial Corp said on Wednesday it will acquire Benesure Canada Inc, a private firm that administers and distributes life and disability creditor insurance to the mortgage broker marketplace.

** Israel’s IDB Holding Corp, is considering acquiring subsidiary Koor Industries to simplify the complex, pyramid-like structure of the debt-ridden conglomerate and to reduce costs.

** Italian hearing aid group Amplifon hopes to close an acquisition in Germany by the first quarter of next year, the group’s Chief Executive Franco Moscetti told Reuters.

** Signet Jewelers Ltd , owner of the Kay Jewelers chain, said on Wednesday it has bought Ultra Stores Inc in a move aimed at giving it a bigger foothold in the growing jewelry outlet sector. ($1 = 79.7800 Japanese yen) ($1 = 0.7714 euros) ($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)