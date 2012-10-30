Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Commodities trader Glencore, hoping to speed its $33 billion takeover of Xstrata over its final hurdles, is expected to offer to sell part of the group’s zinc assets, meeting a midnight deadline to comply with EU antitrust concerns.

** Germany’s Bayer is to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International for $1.2 billion as it seeks stable sources of growth to complement its more volatile prescription drugs business.

** Barclays Plc has temporarily suspended its bid for a stake in Namibia’s Bank Windhoek until it completes a process to combine its African businesses with those of Absa Group, Barclays said on Tuesday.

** Severstal, Russia’s third-largest steel producer, is unlikely to buy ArcelorMittal’s steelmaking plant at Florange in eastern France, a source close to the company said on Tuesday, dismissing an earlier media report.

** Russia will sell a 5.66 percent stake in Rosneft to British major BP next year but will refrain from a wider privatisation of the country’s largest oil company in 2013, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview.

** Allergan Inc said it was exploring a sale of its obesity business on falling sales of the only product in the unit.

** Russian Railways is to sign a contract to buy logistics firm Gefco in early November, Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing Vladimir Yakunin, chief of the state railway monopoly.

** Brazil’s biggest bookstore chain, Saraiva, is trying to sell its online business, a move that could pave the way for Amazon’s debut in Latin America’s fastest growing e-commerce market, industry sources said.

** Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd said it will merge with its light-oil focused funit PetroBakken Energy Ltd and transfer its heavy oil business to a new entity to arrest a fall in its market valuation.

** Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc is exploring a sale and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on the process, people familiar with the matter said.

** Australia’s competition regulator said it will review a proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz Co of organic baby food supplier Rafferty’s Garden Pty Ltd, which is owned by private equity firm Anacacia Capital.

** Billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Altimo increased its stake in Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom overnight, outmanoeuvring arch-rival Telenor and potentially clearing the way for a resumption of dividend payouts.

** German financial holding company Porsche SE plans to use the bulk of its 2.59 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in net cash for strategic acquisitions rather than return it to shareholders.

** Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a Japanese unit of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp at an undisclosed price, in the private equity firm’s second Japanese acquisition in a month.

** Italian semiconductor manufacturer EEMS said on Tuesday China’s Wuxi Taiji Industry had expressed an interest in buying its EEMS Suzhou Co. and EEMS Suzhou Technology businesses.

** Premier Foods Plc said it sold its pickles and sauces business, including the Branston brand, for 92.5 million pounds (148.2 million) to Japan’s Mizkan Group to trim debt.

** Singapore Airlines Ltd will buy a 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd for A$105 million ($108 million), stepping up its competition with rival Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative Australian market.

** A consortium led by SUEK, Russia’s largest steam coal miner, has offered the highest bid for a stake in the Arctic port of Murmansk, an adviser to the deal said on Tuesday, in a move that would lift its holding to over 50 percent.

SUEK, along with a Cyprus-based firm affiliated with Russia’s largest privately-owned lender Alfa-Bank, offered 2.2 billion roubles ($69.9 million) for a 25.5 percent stake in the port, Raiffeisen Investment said.

** Orascom Telecom Holding said it was considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.