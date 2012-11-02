Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Nestle SA’s $11.9 billion purchase of Pfizer Inc’s baby food business has won approval in China, taking the Swiss group a step towards sealing a deal which still rests on months of bargaining with antitrust authorities.

** Advance Auto Parts Inc has hired investment bank Blackstone Advisory to explore a potential sale to private equity, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.

** A $1.7 billion bid for Malaysia’s two main KFC fast food franchisees faces a growing chorus of opposition from investors challenging the terms of the offer that is nearly a year old and now looks to them badly undervalued.

** Financier Nat Rothschild is in talks with Indonesian investors, including a contender for the country’s presidency, on a plan to counter a $1.4 billion proposal by the influential Bakrie family to dismantle coal mining group Bumi Plc, sources said.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would buy Oriental Trading Co, a toy and party supplies company that is partially owned by private equity firm KKR & Co LP , for an undisclosed sum.

** Bulgaria completed the sale of its 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Czech utility CEZ , raising more than expected to help pay for higher pensions.

** At least four suitors including commodities trader Glencore are in the bidding process for miner Anglo American’s majority stake in the Amapa iron ore operation in northern Brazil, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Indebted Spanish telecoms company Telefonica and leisure group Orizonia have sold their jointly held online travel agency Rumbo to Switzerland’s Bravofly, they said in a statement.

** Scandinavian airline SAS aims to sell its ground handling unit in a programme aimed at restoring profitability, a source familiar with the situation said.

** Sydbank, Denmark’s third-biggest bank, has agreed to acquire Tonder Bank, a small lender in the south of the country, the latest deal in a banking industry under pressure from tough new regulations.

** Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes aims to expand into Turkey, Iraq and Libya and plans to grow its asset management arm by 50 percent after the completion of its joint venture with Qatar’s QInvest, it said on Friday.

** Maple Leaf Foods, one of Canada’s biggest hog processors and bakers, is buying distressed hog producer Puratone Corp to secure hog supplies as farmers struggle to manage heavy losses.

** Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, has agreed to buy the whole of French luxury eyewear designer Alain Mikli as it seeks acquisitions to boost growth.

** Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema may buy a controlling stake in the country’s third-largest drugmaker Veropharm, business daily Vedomosti said.

** Alcatel-Lucent is considering selling its submarine cable business and a unit that supplies telephone systems to big companies as part of its effort to shore up its balance sheet, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Crescent Point Energy Corp, Canada’s No. 4 independent oil exploration company, said on Thursday it will buy privately held oil and gas producer Ute Energy Upstream Holdings LLC for $784 million in cash to gain oil production in the Uinta basin in northern Utah.

** Telecoms group Vimpelcom has hired Standard Chartered to advise it on the sale of its businesses in Burundi, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Cambodia and Laos, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp’s target to pare debt to $9.5 billion or less by the end of the year may be pushed into 2013, along with some deal closings, the company’s chief financial officer told analysts on Friday.