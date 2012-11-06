Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** A top legislator in Canada’s ruling Conservative Party made public his fierce opposition to a bid by China’s CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc, underlining the political challenges facing Ottawa as it studies the takeover.

** China’s Sinopec is close to buying stakes in Nigerian onshore oil blocks from French oil major Total worth about $2.4 billion, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

** Pearson Plc has decided to consider offers for the Financial Times newspaper this year and may seek at least $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

** U.S. industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co said it will pursue a possible sale of its $1.4 billion embedded computing and power business.

** Russia’s second-largest gas producer, Novatek, said it had acquired 49 percent of gas company Nortgas for $1.38 billion.

** Lloyds Banking Group is considering selling its 60 percent stake in wealth manager St James’s Place in a bid to raise around 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), according to a report in Britain’s Sunday Times.

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has agreed to sell Scotsman Industries Inc to Italian food service equipment firm Ali Group for about $575 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

** Nike Inc is in final negotiations to sell its Cole Haan handbag and shoe brand to private equity firm Apax Partners, in a deal that could fetch around $500 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** The top Nordic property and casualty insurer If, owned by Sampo, will buy its Danish rival Tryg’s Finnish operations and won a marketing deal from Nordea , the region’s biggest bank.

** West Africa-focused explorer Bowleven Plc said British oil services company Petrofac Ltd will help it develop its Etinde Permit blocks, offshore Cameroon, and invest up to $500 million there.

** Portuguese group EDPR, the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer, has sold a 49 percent stake in wind farms in the United States to Canadian pension fund Borealis for $230 million.

** Shareholders of CorpBanca approved a $600 million share issue to help finance the Chilean bank’s purchase of Colombia’s Helm Bank and to allow the World Bank’s private investment arm, International Finance Corp, to take a $225 million stake in CorpBanca.

** Dutch telecoms firm KPN is finalising a deal to sell its German mobile phone towers to U.S. group American Towers for between 300 and 400 million euros ($384-511 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Canada’s Inmet Mining Corp is backing away from a hostile takeover of Petaquilla Minerals Ltd after its C$130 million ($130.5 million) offer failed to secure shareholder support.

** Axel Springer’s Digital Classifieds venture bought an 80 percent stake in Belgian property portal Immoweb from the Rousseaux family and Produpress SCA for 127.5 million euros ($162.98 million).

** Imagination Technologies has agreed to buy the operating business of MIPS Technologies for $60 million in a deal that secures the microprocessor pioneer’s future as a competitor to chips based on ARM’s designs.

** Private equity firm Equistone, the former buyouts business of Barclays, said on Monday it will buy the seating and mobility division of wheelchairs maker Sunrise Medical from rival U.S. group Vestar.

** The Russian state may reduce its stake in VTB by 10 to 25 percent via an additional share issue to bolster the lender’s capital strength, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Tuesday.

** Azerbaijan’s $33-billion state oil fund is to help finance the $8 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP) to take Azeri gas to Turkey and to markets in Europe, the head of the fund said on Tuesday.

** Russian power companies MRSK and Federal Grid Co are set to be united under a new grid management holding company, according to media reports on Tuesday.

** Russia’s Gazprom and Sintez, Azerbaijan’s state-owned SOCAR and two Greek groups have bid for Greek gas company DEPA, Greece’s privatisation agency said on Tuesday.

** Tesco Kipa, the Turkish affiliate of the world’s No.3 retailer Tesco, has started preliminary talks to buy a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida , the company said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

** Soft commodity giant Armajaro Trading Ltd is expanding its presence in cotton with plans to buy medium-sized UK-based Plexus Cotton Ltd, sources familiar with the situation said.