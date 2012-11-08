Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** German auto parts supplier Bosch said it sold its 5 percent stake in Japanese peer Denso for roughly 1.1 billion euros ($1.40 billion) to fund investments and strategic acquisitions.

** Orient-Express Hotels Ltd rejected a takeover offer from Indian Hotels Co Ltd, controlled by India’s Tata Group, saying the $1.2 billion bid undervalues the company.

** Private equity firm Permira has raised about $875 million from the sale of its remaining stake in casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, capping a highly profitable investment that nearly tripled the firm’s money over the past five years.

** Chemical maker TPC Group Inc said private equity firms First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners raised their offer for the company by 12.5 percent to $705 million, a month after Innospec Inc and Blackstone Group LP’s rival bid.

** Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is considering investing in Australia’s Linc Energy, a company that has produced diesel and jet fuel from gas released from underground coal, a person familiar with the talks said on Thursday.

** U.S. consulting and advisory firm Monitor Company Group and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, court documents showed, and said it has agreed to sell its assets to global consultancy firm Deloitte.

** Dutch vitamins maker DSM is to buy U.S. food ingredients maker Fortitech for $634 million to strengthen its nutrition business.

** KKR & Co L.P. and Australia’s Allegro Funds have agreed to buy around A$350 million ($364 million) worth of distressed commercial loans from a unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** French retail and luxury group PPR said its Redcats unit had agreed to sell its U.S.-based Sports & Leisure business to retailer Northern Tool + Equipment for an enterprise value of $215 million.

** Boston Scientific Corp said it will acquire privately held Vessix Vascular Inc. The company will make an upfront payment of $125 million, plus milestone payments of up to $400 million between 2013 and 2017.

** IAG, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, said it had made a formal offer to buy the 54.15 percent of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling that it doesn’t already own for 113 million euros.

** India’s Magma Fincorp, said it has acquired home loan portfolios from GE Capital India, a unit of General Electric Co..

** Aviva, Britain’s second-biggest insurer, is closing in on the sale of its U.S. business, a key element of a turnaround effort aimed at boosting the group’s share price performance.

** NefteTransService, one of Russia’s largest private rail operators, has won an auction to buy rail operator Evraztrans from steelmaker Evraz, the companies said.

** CEZ is unlikely to sell more than one or two of its coal-fired power plants that it has put up for sale under a plan to meet European Union antitrust demands, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Thursday.

** India’s cabinet agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in state-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, a senior minister said on Thursday.

** India’s Tata Power has bought a 26 percent stake in Indonesian coal producer Baramulti Sukses Sarana , which owns about 1 billion tonnes of coal resources in the South East Asian country, as it seeks to secure fuel supplies.

** A new Turkish oil company is in negotiations to acquire several blocks in Iraqi Kurdistan in a joint venture with at least one foreign oil major and the Kurdistan Regional Government, industry sources said on Thursday.

** Online recruitment firm Monster Worldwide Inc said it would sell its money losing China business as it talks to suitors about a possible sale of the full company.

** Spain’s Repsol expects to seal the sale of liquified natural gas assets in January, its financial director said during a conference call on Thursday.

** One of SandRidge Energy Inc’s top shareholders called for the oil and gas company to considering selling itself and for Chief Executive Tom Ward to step down, saying management’s strategy has been “incoherent, unpredictable, and volatile.”

** German sports apparel company Adidas has been approached by several parties interested in buying its ice hockey business, its chief executive said on Thursday.

** Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil is not interested in buying Whiting Petroleum, the company said on Thursday.

The company’s comments come after benzinga.com said Statoil may be considering a bid at $65 per share.

** Britain’s competition regulator said it has referred Booker Group’s acquisition of Makro Holdings to the Competition Commission for investigation over concerns that it may reduce competition between cash-and-carry outlets in the United Kingdom.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn raised his stake in video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc to 10.6 percent from 9.5 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

** Diageo Plc is close to a deal for a stake in Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s United Spirits Ltd after months of talks, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a deal likely to be announced as soon as Friday.

** The Soviet-born billionaires who share ownership of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP with partner BP declared an end to a boardroom stalemate on Thursday, a step that could smooth the way to selling the business.

** The German government now expects the sale of state-owned real estate company TLG Immobilien to go through in 2013, not this year as originally planned, coalition sources said on Thursday.

** Italian defence company Finmeccanica aims to secure firm offers by the end of the year for its non-core assets as it seeks to raise liquidity and prevent its credit rating slipping to junk.

** Morgan Stanley on Thursday disclosed that its investment management arm owns 11.6 percent of First Solar Inc shares on behalf of clients.

** U.S. and Chinese auto parts makers Johnson Controls Inc and Wanxiang Group Corp will face each other on Dec. 6 in an auction to buy A123 Systems Inc, a bankrupt maker of batteries for electric cars.