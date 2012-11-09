Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** CNOOC Ltd, China’s top offshore oil and gas producer, said it is confident of winning regulatory approval from Canada this year for its $15.1 billion bid for Nexen Inc , even though Ottawa has extended its review of the deal twice.

** An eventual bid for Best Buy Co Inc by founder Richard Schulze could come in under his initially proposed $8 billion range and will likely not occur before December, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Aetna Inc, which in August agreed to buy smaller Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.6 billion, said that antitrust regulators have asked the companies for more information related to their review of the deal.

** Diageo Plc has agreed to buy a majority stake in United Spirits Ltd, controlled by Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, for $2.1 billion, fuelling a push by the world’s biggest spirits group into fast-growing markets.

** German retailer Douglas said its board decided to recommend a 1.5 billion euro ($1.9 billion) offer for the group from private equity group Advent.

** The London Stock Exchange has won the backing of French regulators for its 813 million euro ($1 billion)takeover of LCH.Clearnet.

** Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co Ltd said it and Danone SA have agreed to continue talks on the French food company possibly taking a bigger stake in Yakult.

** North Sea-focused oil firm EnQuest said it would seek long-term growth outside of its core British production area, buying a Malaysian company, as it forecast oil output for the year in line with its guidance.

** Italy’s No.1 insurer Generali is to unveil in January how it plans to boost profitability and bolster its financial base after completing a strategic review under the leadership of new boss Mario Greco.

** About two dozen parties have expressed interest in buying a real estate unit from Germany’s BayernLB in what could become the biggest German property deal of 2013, three people close to the transaction said.

** The main owners of Russia’s Uralkali have sold bonds exchangeable into shares worth about $3 billion in a deal that could give a Chinese sovereign wealth fund a stake in the world’s largest potash miner.

** ** Glencore International Plc’s C$6.1-billion ($6.1 billion) takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc may not close until as late as Dec. 10, as the companies must wait further to clear the final regulatory hurdle.

** Austrian rubber and plastic products maker Semperit has won Austrian and German regulatory approval for its $197 million offer for Malaysian medical glove maker Latexx Partners.

** Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, one of the 10 largest investors in Xstrata, has come out in support of the miner’s proposed $33 billion takeover by Glencore and a revamp in pay plans designed to retain top talent.

** Lonmin has rejected a reverse takeover proposal from its largest shareholder, Xstrata, which questioned the ability of the strike-hit platinum producer’s current bosses to keep their loss-making group afloat.

** Italy’s Luxottica Group SpA, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, has agreed to buy French luxury eyewear designer Alain Mikli as it seeks acquisitions to boost growth.

** A price range of 13.80 lira ($7.73) and 15.90 lira per share was set for the privatisation of a 20.8 percent stake in Turkish lender Halkbank, the bank said on Friday.

** Mining company Czech Coal is ready to negotiate the purchase of Czech electricity company CEZ’s Pocerady and Chvaletice power plants, but said it did not extend its bid.

Hospodarske Noviny daily newspaper reported Czech Coal offered 23 billion crowns ($1.15 billion) combined for both plants.

** Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, is exploring strategic cooperation opportunities for its factoring and financial leasing units, the bank said.