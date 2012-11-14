Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Britvic, which makes and sells PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain, has agreed the terms of a 1.4 billion pound ($2.2 billion) merger with smaller rival A.G. Barr BAG.L, which should bring an end to a turbulent three years for the British drinks maker.

** Australian grains handler and takeover target GrainCorp is expected to report a 20 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, boosting the case for a higher bid from suitor Archer Daniel Midland Co. GrainCorp is yet to respond to Archer Daniel’s $2.68 billion October bid.

** Municipal holding group KEBT and German utility holding company Thuega are planning to acquire E.ON’s stake in its regional unit in the German state of Thuringia for about 1.2 billion euros ($1.53 billion) excluding debt, KEBT said.

** A consortium including South Korean steelmaker POSCO is seeking to acquire a roughly $1 billion stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled by ArcelorMittal , South Korean financial publication Money Today reported on Wednesday.

** Starbucks Corp said it plans to acquire tea store operator Teavana Holdings Inc for $620 million in cash, furthering its push beyond its flagship coffee business.

** U.S.-based Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc are in talks to jointly invest about 30 billion yen ($378 million) in debt-stricken Japanese consumer electronics maker Sharp Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Carlyle Group LP and two other investors will pay $210 million for a stake in pan-African agribusiness Export Trading Group, in the U.S. buyout firm’s debut deal on the fast-growing continent.

** German appliance maker Bosch-Siemens Hausgeraete (BSH) launched a 608-million zloty ($185 million) takeover bid for Poland’s Zelmer in a move to expand its position in eastern European markets.

** Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a maker of pediatric drugs, will buy privately held drugmaker Cypress Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $101 million in cash and stock to expand its branded and generic drugs portfolio.

** China Investment Corporation is in talks to invest in a fund launched by New Zealand’s Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy processor, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the plans.

CIC, China’s sovereign wealth fund, is considering an initial investment of less than $100 million, the Journal added.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S has signed a deal to increase its investment in Chongqing Jianiang Brewery Co. Ltd. by 18.58 percent at a cost of about 600 million yuan ($96.36 million), the brewer said.

** BASF will grant Russian gas company Gazprom full control of their jointly run European gas trading and storage activities to gain more access to Siberian gas fields.

** Advanced Micro Devices has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore options, which could include a sale, as the chipmaker struggles to find a role in an industry increasingly focused on mobile devices and away from traditional PCs, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

** British media group Pearson does not have any plans to sell the Financial Times or a stake in a business being formed from a merger of its Penguin Books unit with Bertelsmann’s Random House.

** U.S. cable group Liberty Global is not prepared to raise its price for Belgian group Telenet because it believes it has already made a full offer, Finance Director Charles Bracken said.

** Spain’s Telefonica wants to remain a long-term shareholder in Telecom Italia and ruled out selling its stake to cut debt, its chief financial officer said.

** Warner Music and a joint venture led by British impresario Simon Fuller are among nine groups interested in buying Parlophone from Vivendi’s Universal Music Group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

** Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP, Blackstone Group LP and TPG Capital LP are bidding for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, a healthcare technology company exploring a sale, people familiar with the matter said.

** Oleg Deripaska’s En+ Group bought additional shares in UC RUSAL, the world’s top aluminum producer on the market, raising its stake by 0.72 percent to 48.13 percent of the company.

** Norton Rose, a British-based law firm, is merging with U.S. peer Fulbright & Jaworski in a deal that catapults the enlarged company onto the top table of 10 leading global practices.

** Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim Group will buy the half of investment bank Renaissance Capital that it doesn’t already own and Russian consumer bank Renaissance Credit for an undisclosed sum.

** British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse would consider buying out Best Buy from the two firms’ European joint venture if a bid for the U.S. group succeeds, it said.

** Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, may be interested in buying Norway’s Wideroe after SAS put the company up for sale this week, Norwegian daily Aftenposten said on Wednesday.