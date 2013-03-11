Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Austrian investment group B&C Industrieholding GmbH said it will make a mandatory takeover offer of 23.40 euros to shareholders in aluminium group AMAG.

B&C on Monday said it made the takeover offer after agreeing to raise its AMAG stake to 46.13 percent of the voting rights, from 29.99 percent at present.

** Chemical maker A. Schulman Inc, campaigning to buy Ferro Corp, said it would look for another specialty chemicals company to acquire if its $563 million offer falls through.

** UK lender Lloyds plans to sell 20 percent of wealth manager St James’s Place to focus on core banking and respond to regulatory pressure to strengthen its capital.

** Royal Bank of Scotland is sounding out some of Britain’s biggest investment firms on their appetite for a stock market listing of the bank’s small business lending arm, investor sources close to the talks said.

** German truckmaker Daimler said on Monday it aimed to raise its stake in Russian peer Kamaz, after Kamaz’s Russian shareholder said talks had stalled over price.

** Credit Agricole will close the sale of its Cheuvreux brokerage unit to Kepler Capital Markets on March 22, with the deal ultimately costing the bank 70 million euros when restructuring costs are included, according to a source close to Cheuvreux.

** Dubai-based builder Arabtec will buy the 40-percent stake in Target Engineering it does not already own to expand its move into the oil and gas construction business, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

** Coal miner Walter Energy Inc, in the midst of a spat with a British hedge fund that is looking to replace half of its board, said it could further cut production at underperforming mines and explore the sale of non-core assets.

** Carl Icahn-controlled Icahn Enterprises LP said it entered into a confidentiality agreement with Dell Inc , less than a week after the activist investor joined a growing chorus of opposition to co-founder Michael Dell’s plan to take the world’s No. 3 personal computer maker private.

** Hostess Brands Inc creditor Silver Point Capital and hedge fund Hurst Capital have expressed interest in buying Hostess’s snack cake brands, including Twinkies, the New York Post reported.

** Private equity firm TPG Capital has purchased the highly sought-after assets of Australian poultry firm Ingham Enterprises, Bob Ingham confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Ingham wouldn’t confirm the deal valued Australia’s largest poultry producer at around A$1 billion ($1.02 billion) and that TPG paid more than A$850 million, including a small cash earn-out, as reported by the Australian newspaper on Saturday.

** The U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles, the tallest U.S. building west of the Mississippi, and related properties is being sold for $367.5 million to Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd , a hotel and property group controlled by Indonesia’s Lippo Group.

** U.S. power company Dominion Resources Inc said on Monday it had struck a deal to sell three power plants - one in Massachusetts and two in Illinois - to funds controlled by private equity firm Energy Capital Partners.

The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2013 and generate after-tax proceeds of about $650 million, including cash tax benefits, Dominion said in a statement.

** South African petrochemicals group Sasol Ltd may be interested in buying into the gas blocks offered for sale in Mozambique’s lucrative Rovuma basin if the deals are “appropriate”, CEO David Constable, said.

** National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and a local pension fund will buy a 51.6 percent stake in Bahrain Islamic Bank from its Kuwaiti owner in the latest consolidation move in the island kingdom’s banking sector.

** Simcere Pharmaceutical Group received a buyout offer from a consortium led by founder-chairman Jinsheng Ren, the latest in a series of China-based companies going private to avoid regulatory scrutiny in the United States.

The buyers’ consortium includes non-public shareholders New Good Management Ltd - a company controlled by Simcere Chairman Ren - and Assure Ahead Investments, a company owned by Hony Capital, a Chinese private equity firm.

** The Philippine unit of Asia’s biggest budget airline AirAsia Bhd has agreed to acquire 49 percent of small-scale regional carrier Zest Airways as it moves to turn its Philippine business into a money-making operation.

** Dutch and French airport operators Schiphol and Aeroports de Paris are interested in bidding together for a stake in Rio de Janeiro’s airport which has been put up for sale by Brazil.

** Austrian lender Erste Group Bank unveiled a permanent offer for shares in Romanian unit BCR it does not already own, it said on Monday, with the price initially set at 0.75 Romanian leu ($0.22) per share.

** BHP Billiton Ltd, the world’s largest miner, is concentrating on about 10 assets as it looks for opportunities to divest to cut debt and simplify the business, the company said on Saturday.