Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Russian state oil company Rosneft closed its deal to buy TNK-BP from UK-based BP and four tycoons on Thursday, releasing $40 billion cash to the sellers and becoming a bigger oil producer than Exxon Mobil.

** Russia’s VTB said it did not want to buy banking assets in Cyprus, as talks continue on whether Russia can help the island, whose financial system may collapse if it does not get an international bailout.

** Cole Credit Property Trust III Inc rejected American Realty Capital Properties Inc’s $5.7 billion offer to buy the company and said it would go ahead with its acquisition of its external adviser, Cole Holdings Corp.

** Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said it would buy the 60 percent stake in ETP Holdco Corp it does not already own for $3.75 billion from affiliate Energy Transfer Equity LP to simplify its structure.

** Troubled Australian surfwear firm Billabong International Ltd said it remains in talks with two groups weighing $544 million bids for the company -- a statement that comes after the company’s shares plunged to a record low.

** Auto lender Ally Financial Inc’s banking unit said it would sell its remaining agency mortgage servicing rights (MSR) portfolio to online lender Quicken Loans for about $280 million.

** Austrian property group Conwert is targeting acquisitions of up to 200 million euros ($259 million) in Germany and aims to sell its eastern Europe and commercial properties within two years.

** Polish telecoms company TPSA said it was not planning to sell its fixed-line operations, denying media speculation that it might unload the shrinking business to focus on mobile telephony.

** Mori Seiki plans to increase its stake in German partner Gildemeister to nearly one quarter via two capital increases as the two machine tool makers deepen their cooperation. Gildemeister said on Wednesday the Japanese company will raise its stake to 24.9 percent from around 20 percent now.

** Belgium’s KBC and Spain’s Banco Santander closed books on the sale of a minority stake in Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK at 245 zlotys ($76.01) per share, three market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

** Australian agribusiness company Elders Ltd said on Wednesday it is in talks with a number of parties about the sale of its rural services business.

Elders was responding to an announcement from Australia’s competition watchdog on Tuesday that it was reviewing a proposal from larger peer Ruralco Holdings Ltd to buy 100 percent of Elders Rural Services Ltd.

** Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International has agreed to buy Citibank’s retail portfolio in Romania, which has more than 90 million euros ($117 million)in assets, it said.

** Deutsche Telekom said it had received approval for the merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with U.S.-based MetroPCS from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

** Dutch supermarket group Ahold said that all conditions for the $3.1 billion sale of its 60 percent stake in Swedish supermarket chain ICA to Hakon Invest were fulfilled.