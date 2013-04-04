Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Deutsche Telekom is looking into improving the terms of a proposed merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS Communications PCS.N as a last resort to win over shareholders ahead of a vote on the deal next week, two people familiar with Deutsche Telekom’s thinking said.

** Vodafone is in talks with Deutsche Telekom on a wholesale deal that would allow the British company to offer its German customers TV over superfast broadband, a person familiar with the situation said.

** Italian fashion house Versace, one of the last family-owned luxury groups, may consider opening the company to outside investors to help fund expansion in overseas markets such as Asia, its chief executive said.

** Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said it had completed the sale of its Russian business to state-controlled bank VTB, effectively ending the hopes of rival bidders of overturning the deal.

** Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd raised its offer for KEYreit to about C$124 million ($122.20 million)($122 million) as it looks to top Huntingdon Capital Corp’s HNT.TO unsolicited bid.

** The family owners of Italian suit maker Pal Zileri are looking to sell their holding and bring in external investors to boost the brand’s international expansion and revive its fortunes, sources close to the matter have said.

** German media conglomerate Bertelsmann announced plans to sell a stake in broadcaster RTL Group worth as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.93 billion).

Bertelsmann will cut its stake in the broadcaster to as little as 75 percent from 92.3 percent in a secondary placement, the company said, confirming a Reuters report last month.

** Zbigniew Komorowski, one of Poland’s richest men who built a fortune from grain and dairy markets after Poland’s democratic transition in 1989, is selling most of his agricultural holdings in a disposal that could be worth up to 1.1 billion zlotys ($337 million), people familiar with the plans said.

** Private equity group Cerberus is mulling to float its German retail property holdings as a real estate investment trust (REIT), two people familiar with the transaction said on Thursday. Alternatively, the U.S.-based investor could list the buildings, which are valued at roughly 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), as a normal real estate company, they added.

** Australia’s Sundance Resources said Chinese suitor Hanlong Group had failed to make a key payment to it due this week, triggering a clause that will allow either side to terminate the troubled $1.4 billion takeover deal as early as Monday.

** Britain-based Rockefeller Oil Company Plc will acquire upstream oil and gas assets in Russia from VTB Bank for around $1 billion, Russian business daily Kommersant reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The deal has not been completed yet.

** Private equity firms TPG Capital and Madison Dearborn Partners are the two finalists bidding for National Financial Partners, a New York-based wealth management company with a market value of nearly $900 million, people familiar with the matter said.

NFP - run by Jessica Bibliowicz, the daughter of former Citigroup chief Sandy Weill - could be valued at around $1 billion in a deal, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be named because details of the auction are confidential.

** Midstates Petroleum Co Inc said it will buy oil and gas acreage in the Anadarko Basin in Texas and Oklahoma from Panther Energy LLC and its partners Red Willow Mid-Continent LLC and LINN Energy Holdings LLC for $620 million in cash.

** Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals Inc said it will buy dental products manufacturer Heraeus Dental from Germany’s Heraeus Holding for 450 million euros ($578 million).

** Merrill Lynch International has sold 1.15 percent of European aerospace firm EADS through an accelerated bookbuilding for 380 million euros ($488 million), or 39.75 euros per share, according to a Spanish regulatory filing on Thursday.

** Provident New York Bancorp said it will buy Sterling Bancorp in a stock transaction valued at $344 million.

** Europe’s third-biggest insurer Generali said it reaped a capital gain of 143 million euros ($184 million) from the sale of a stake in its asset management arm Banca Generali .

Generali sold 12 percent of the asset manager to institutional investors at 13.55 euros per share, 7.6 percent less than Wednesday’s closing price, for a total of 185.2 million euros ($237.95 million).

** Royal Dutch Shell has put its Geelong refinery in Australia up for sale and hopes to close the deal by the end of 2014, the company said.

** Dutch staffing firm Randstad has agreed to buy some of rival USG People’s operations in Europe for 20 million euros ($26 million), the two companies said.